144 more people fall victim to COVID-19

September 12, 2021   08:00 pm

The total number people died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up with 144 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Saturday (Sep. 11).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 11,296.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 77 males and 67 females.

As many as 122 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years.

In addition, 21 individuals aged between 30-59 years and one female below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.

