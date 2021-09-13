Daily COVID cases count climbs to 2,560

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 805 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,560.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 488,482.

As many as 414,295 recoveries and 11,431 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 62,758 active cases are currently under medical care.