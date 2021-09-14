COVID: 1,354 more patients discharged upon recovery

September 14, 2021   03:20 pm

A total of 1,354 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 415,649.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 488,482 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 61,400 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 11,431.

