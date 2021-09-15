Sri Lanka confirms another 132 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 132 Covid-19 related deaths for September 14, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 11,699.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 66 males and 66 females.

Three of the victims including two females are below the age of 30 years while twenty-eight are aged between 30 - 59.

A hundred and one of the deaths reported are persons aged 60 and above.