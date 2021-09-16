Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,336

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,336 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 428,590.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 496,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus in total while 56,134 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 11,699.