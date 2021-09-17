Sri Lanka exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has registered 2,078 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Govt. Information Department, another 800 persons have tested positive for the virus, increasing the daily total to 2,078.

This includes 792 new cases associated with the ‘New Year Covid cluster’ and 08 returnees from abroad.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has climbed to 500,772 with this.

Total recoveries have risen to 429,776 with over 59,000 infected patients currently under medical care and home-based care.

The country also confirmed 121 new deaths on Friday, taking the official death toll to 11,938.