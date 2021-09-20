Sri Lanka records 93 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday

September 20, 2021   07:03 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 93 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday (September 19), increasing the official death toll in the country to 12,218.

According to the figures reported by the Department of Government Information today (20), the victims include 45 males and 48 females while one of the deceased is below the age of 30.

Twenty-four of the Covid-19 deaths are individuals between the ages of 30-59 and the remaining 68 are persons aged 60 and above.

