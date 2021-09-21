Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces of the country.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.