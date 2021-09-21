Daily COVID-19 cases count hits 1,321 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 403 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (Sep. 21), moving the daily total of new cases to 1,321.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases were associated with the New Year Cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 507,330.

Official data showed that more than 60,900 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 434,140 earlier today as 1,047 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 66 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 20 The new development pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,284.