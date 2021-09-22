Thundershowers to continue in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

The Meteorology Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.