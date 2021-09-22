882 more patients recover from COVID-19 infection

A total of 882 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care today (Sep. 22) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 435,022.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 507,330 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 60,000 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 12,284.