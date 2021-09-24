Rainfall in south-western areas to enhance over next few days

The Department of Meteorology says the showery condition in the south-western part of the island is likely to enhance over the next few days.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.