Weather advisory issued for severe lightning
September 24, 2021 02:34 pm
The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces in the country.
Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Eastern and Uva provinces.
There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.