Showers or thundershowers likely in several provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Wind speed can be increased up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Southern and Western provinces.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (35-45) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.