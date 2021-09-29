Coronavirus cases count moves up with 685 new infections

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 685 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 29).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 516,209.

Reportedly, more than 46,500 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 456,857 after 770 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 12,786.