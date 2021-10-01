Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 2-5 October 2021 at the invitation of Sri Lanka’s Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The visit will contribute towards consolidating the longstanding multifaceted relations and enhance bilateral partnerships between two countries, the foreign ministry said.

Apart from the bilateral discussion with the Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary, the Foreign Secretary Shringla’s programme includes a call on the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and the Foreign Minister.

Visiting Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna during his stay in Sri Lanka.

This will be his first visit to Sri Lanka since assumption of office as the Foreign Secretary of India.