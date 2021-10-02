Showers or thundershowers expected in five provinces

The low-level atmospheric disturbance will continue in the vicinity of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly during the afternoon.

The general public is urged requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and variable winds in the other sea areas around the Island. The wind speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. Rough seas can be expected during thundershowers in other sea areas around the island.