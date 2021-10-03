Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and variable winds in the other sea areas around the Island.

The wind speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.