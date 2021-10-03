Parliamentary Council to call for nominations for vacancies in RTI Commission

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Parliamentary Council has decided to call for nominations for the vacant posts of members of the Right to Information Commission of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the council has decided to call for nominations from the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, organizations of publishers, editors and journalists and other civil society organizations, the Secretary General said.

This decision was taken during the recent online meeting of the Parliamentary Council chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Opposition MP Kabir Hashim were also present at the meeting.

Accordingly, the council has decided to publish newspaper advertisements on weekends and weekdays in three languages and to provide a period of 2 weeks to forward such nominations.