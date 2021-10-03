Sri Lanka confirms 40 more Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 40 coronavirus related deaths for October 02, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 13,059.

According to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information, the Covid-19 deaths reported today include 22 males and 18 females.

Just one of the victims are below the age of 30 years while eleven of them are between 30-59 years.

The remaining twenty-eight victims are in the age category of 60 years and above.