Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in North-Central, North-Western, Central, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.