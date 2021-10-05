Pfizer vaccinations for children with co-morbidities in 7 districts today

COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health will continue in many areas across the island today (October 05).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMS), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Kalmunai districts.

Further, the second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in all MOH areas of Kegalle District today.

In the meantime, the Pfizer vaccination program for children with co-morbidities aged between 12 - 19 years will continue at the following locations:

Colombo District

• Colombo South Teaching Hospital

• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

• Awissawella Base Hospital

• Homagama Base Hospital

• Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children

Gampaha District

• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama

• Gampaha District General Hospital

• Negombo District General Hospital

• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital

• Minuwangoda Base Hospital

• Mirigama Base Hospital

Kalutara District

• Kalutara District General Hospital

• Panadura Base Hospital

• Pimbura Base Hospital

• Horana Base Hospital

Kegalle District

• District General Hosptial, Kegalle

• Mawanella Base Hospital

• Warakapola Base Hospital

• Karawanella Base Hospital

Puttalam District

• Puttalam Base Hospital

Monaragala District

• Siyambalanduwa Base Hospital

Badulla District

• Provincial General Hospital

More details on the inoculation centers operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.