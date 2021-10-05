Coronavirus: 477 more patients return to health

A total of 477 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care today (October 05) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 477,851.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 521,218 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 30,200 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,102.