Total COVID cases confirmed today reach 784

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 784 today (Oct. 05) as 221 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country so far to 522,002.

More than 31,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 477,851 earlier today as 477 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 40 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on October 04. The new development pushed the official death toll to 13,142.