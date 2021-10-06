COVID death toll moves up with 43 new victims

October 6, 2021   07:14 pm

The total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 43 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (Oct. 05).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,185.

According to data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 23 males and 20 females.

As many as 36 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 07 people aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.

