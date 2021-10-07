Few showers likely in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern, Uva and Northern provinces during the afternoon or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankesanturai and Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Kankesanturai and Galle to Batticaloa via Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be moderate.