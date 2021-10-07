Daily COVID infections tally hits 772 today

Daily COVID infections tally hits 772 today

October 7, 2021   09:31 pm

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 772 today (October 07) as 134 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country so far to 523,550.

More than 31,500 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 478,761 earlier today as 435 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, 44 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on October 06 took the official death toll to 13,229.

