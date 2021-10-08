Four provinces including Western to receive spells of showers

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be moderate.