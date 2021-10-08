Five including children killed in house fire in Nuwara Eliya

Five including children killed in house fire in Nuwara Eliya

October 8, 2021   07:46 am

A fire has broken out inside a house in Ragalawatta, Nuwara Eliya last night (October 07), killing five persons including two children.

Among the deceased are two women and a 60-year-old man, according to the police spokesman.

In addition, a one-year-old and an 11-year-old boy have also succumbed to burn injuries, SSP Nihal Thalduwa added.

Ragala Police is conducting investigations to uncover the reason for the fire.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories