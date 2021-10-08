Five including children killed in house fire in Nuwara Eliya

A fire has broken out inside a house in Ragalawatta, Nuwara Eliya last night (October 07), killing five persons including two children.

Among the deceased are two women and a 60-year-old man, according to the police spokesman.

In addition, a one-year-old and an 11-year-old boy have also succumbed to burn injuries, SSP Nihal Thalduwa added.

Ragala Police is conducting investigations to uncover the reason for the fire.