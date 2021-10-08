Coronavirus: 421 patients recover from virus infection

A total of 421 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care today (October 08) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 479,182.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 524,191 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, 31,780 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,229.