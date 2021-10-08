Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 746

Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 746

October 8, 2021   11:46 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 218 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of new cases to 746.

This pushes the tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic to 524,937.

Over 32,000 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.

Total recoveries in at 479,182 while the death toll in the country has risen to 13,267.

