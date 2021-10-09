Sri Lanka records 29 new COVID-related deaths

The total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 29 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (October 08).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,296.

Latest victims include 18 males and 11 females, the Department of Government Information said.

According to official data, 23 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 06 people aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.