Daily COVID cases count moves to 726

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 184 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 726.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 525,663.

As many as 479,629 recoveries and 13,296 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 32,738 active cases are currently under medical care.