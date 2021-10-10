Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere in the afternoon or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the western slope of central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times elsewhere.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough.