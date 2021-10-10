Sri Lankas total Covid-19 recoveries tops 480,000

October 10, 2021   03:20 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 468 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 480,097.

Sri Lanka has so far registered 525,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus in total while 32,270 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers, and under home-based care. 

The death toll due to the virus stands at 13,296.

