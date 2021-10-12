Children with co-morbidities vaccinated in 5 districts today

COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on in many areas across the island today (October 12).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (RHDS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Kalmunai districts.

The first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in all MOH areas of Kegalle District.

No inoculation programs will be conducted in the Central Province and North-central provinces as well as in Mullaitivu District today.

In the meantime, the Pfizer vaccination programme for children with co-morbidities will continue at the following locations:

Colombo District

• Colombo South Teaching Hospital

• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

• Awissawella Base Hospital

• Homagama Base Hospital

Gampaha District

• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama

• Gampaha District General Hospital

• Negombo District General Hospital

• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital

• Minuwangoda Base Hospital

• Mirigama Base Hospital

Kalutara District

• Panadura Base Hospital

• Pimbura Base Hospital

• Horana Base Hospital

Kegalle District

• District General Hosptial, Kegalle

• Mawanella Base Hospital

• Warakapola Base Hospital

• Karawanella Base Hospital

Puttalam District

• Puttalam Base Hospital

• Marawila Base Hospital

• District General Hospital, Chilaw

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.