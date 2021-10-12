COVID: 520 new positive cases added to total count

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 520 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 12).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 527,584.

Reportedly, more than 23,400 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 490,800 after 10,301 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.