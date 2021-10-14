Central Bank maintains policy interest rates

October 14, 2021   08:55 am

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 5.00 per cent and 6.00 per cent, respectively. 

The Board arrived at this decision, at its meeting held on 13 October 2021, after carefully considering the macroeconomic conditions and expected developments on the domestic and global fronts, the CBSL said. 

The Board reiterated its commitment to maintaining inflation at the targeted levels over the medium term with appropriate measures, while supporting the economy to reach its potential in the period ahead.

