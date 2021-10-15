Central Bank reconstitutes the Financial System Stability Consultative Committee

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka today said that its Financial System Stability Consultative Committee (FSSCC) has been reconstituted with eminent personnel in the financial sector.

Dr. Kenneth de Zilwa; Chairman of the LankaClear (Pvt.) Ltd. has been appointed as the Chairperson of the FSSCC.

Further, Mr. Niroshan Udage; President of The Finance Houses Association of Sri Lanka, Mr. C N S N Anthony; Director/General Manager of the Credit Information Bureau, Mr. L H A Lakshman Silva; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Banks’ Association (Guarantee) Ltd., Mr. Sujeewa Mudalige; Managing Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Sanjaya Bandara; Vice President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, Mr. Vish Govindasamy; Chairman of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Kushan de Alwis; President’s Counsel, Mr. Saliya Wickramasuriya; Acting Director General of Colombo Port City Economic Commission, Mr. Kapila Jayawardena; Group Managing Director of LOLC Holdings PLC and Mr. Krishan Balendran; Chairman of John Keells Holdings PLC are members of the reconstituted FSSCC.

FSSCC is a high-level committee operational in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka which is established for the purpose of facilitating discussions leading to provide views and advice to assist the Central Bank on formulation of policies on financial system stability and financial sector development.

The Macroprudential Surveillance Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka serves as the Secretariat of the FSSCC.



