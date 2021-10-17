Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces while several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the Northern and North-central provinces while mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Wind speed can be increased up to 30-40 kmph at times in the Western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara. Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 60-65 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai and the Wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Mathara and Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai can be very rough at times. The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Mathara and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.