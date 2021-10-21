Thundershowers expected over most parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers are likely in Eastern and Southern coastal areas during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-central provinces.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the evening or night. A few showers are likely in Eastern and Southern sea areas during the morning too.

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly and the wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said.