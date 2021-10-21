Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

October 21, 2021   04:30 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts. 

The advisory states that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories