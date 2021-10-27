COVID: 20 more deaths recorded in Sri Lanka

October 27, 2021   05:38 pm

The total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 20 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (October 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,674.

The latest victims include 11 males and 09 females, the Department of Government Information said.

According to official data, 08 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 12 people aged between 30-59 years have also fallen victim to the virus infection.

