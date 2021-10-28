Father Cyril Gamini, who had been summoned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today to record a statement in connection with the complaint filed by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has requested for one week’s time to provide the statement.

This was informed by three Catholics priests who appeared before the CID on behalf of Father Cyril Gamini today (28).

Speaking to reports afterwards, Fr. Shanthi Kumar Welivita stated that they handed over a letter from Father Cyril Gamini to the CID seeking a week’s time to prepare and come give his statement. He said that the CID gave permission for that request.

The SIS chief on Monday (25) filed a complaint with the CID regarding the allegations made by Father Cyril Gamini and several other individuals during an online forum held on October 23 to brief Sri Lankan community living overseas on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The complaint referred to comments made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during the online forum alleging that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

The complaint states that it was also alleged, during the webinar, that the then Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay had strongly denied the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and others during the webinar while also charging that the allegations were “made with the intention of discrediting him” and are completely false.

Accordingly, the CID yesterday informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that investigations have commenced regarding the complaint filed by the Major General Suresh Sallay.