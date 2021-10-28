More than 7,400 discharged upon recovering from coronavirus

The Ministry of Health says 7,487 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (October 27) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 511,863.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 538,320 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, 12,783 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,674.