US Ambassador pays farewell call on President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked the United States for the support extended to Sri Lanka’s efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and for the vaccination programme.

He made these remarks when the outgoing American Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz paid a farewell call at the Presidential Secretariat today (Oct 28), the President’s Media Division said.

He thanked Ambassador Teplitz for her efforts to advance bilateral ties and wished her well in her future endeavours.

US Ambassador Teplitz thanked the President and the Government of Sri Lanka for the cooperation extended to her during her tenure in Colombo.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Deputy Chief of Mission in US Embassy Martin Kelly and Political/Economic Counsellor Susan Walke were also present during the meeting.