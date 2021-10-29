Showery condition to enhance further over sea areas around the island

The low-pressure area is currently located in the sea area off the eastern coast of the island, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening.

Showery condition is expected to enhance further over the sea areas around the island under the influence of this system.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai until further notice.

In the meantime, the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph in above sea areas. These sea areas can be very rough at times.

Wind speed can be increased up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

For the land area:

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern Province and in Puttalam, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts during next 24 hours.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.