565 COVID cases in total confirmed today

565 COVID cases in total confirmed today

October 30, 2021   10:59 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 565 today (October 30) as 137 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 539,981.

As many as 512,481 recoveries and 13,775 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 13,725 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories