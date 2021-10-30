565 COVID cases in total confirmed today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 565 today (October 30) as 137 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 539,981.

As many as 512,481 recoveries and 13,775 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 13,725 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.