Coronavirus: 448 more patients regain health

The Ministry of Health says 448 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 02) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 513,540.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 541,639 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,000 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,760.