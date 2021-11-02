Daily COVID cases count climbs to 573 today

November 2, 2021   09:51 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 573 today (November 02) as 75 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 542,212.

As many as 513,540 recoveries and 13,770 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 14,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

